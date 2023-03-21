Brookfield Zoo ranks among top zoos nationwide

It seems Brookfield Zoo's popularity has extended nationwide.

It is being recognized as part of USA Today's 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards.

Brookfield placed fifth in the ranking among zoos nationwide.

The nominees were made by a panel of travel experts and industry professionals, highlighting facilities that excel in animal care as well as in providing meaningful interactions with zoo visitors.

The public voted for their favorite zoos off that list. Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo topped the list.