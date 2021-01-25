Expand / Collapse search
Brother, sister die in high-speed crash

By Sun-Times Media Wire
Berwyn
BERWYN, Ill. - A brother and his 28-year-old sister died in a high-speed crash that wrapped their vehicle around a pole in Berwyn in the western suburbs.

Two other relatives were also hurt after their car went through a red light Sunday at 16th Street and Harlem Avenue, Berwyn police Chief Michael Cimaglia said.

They were in a northbound car about 12:10 a.m. on Harlem Avenue and struck a vehicle turning from 16th Street, Cimaglia said. Their car then struck a light pole.

It’s still unknown why they were speeding or how fast they were going, he said.

The 26-year-old male driver was killed on impact, and his sister in the rear seat later died at a hospital, Cimaglia said.

The driver’s brother, who was in the front seat, required surgery. A cousin in the rear seat also needed emergency care. The driver of the turning vehicle was uninjured.

"This was a huge, tragic accident," Cimaglia said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released the victims’ names.