Brush fire breaks out in Illinois field, flames reach nearly 20 feet

The Brief A brush fire erupted early Tuesday morning in McHenry County, burning at least five acres of land. Firefighters responded within minutes, with 13 agencies assisting in the effort to extinguish the flames. The fire was contained by 2:45 a.m. with no injuries or damage to structures.



What we know:

The Nunda Rural Fire Protection District responded to the 2000 block of Davis Avenue around 1:28 a.m. for a report of a brush fire near high-voltage transmission lines.

Multiple 911 calls were made by residents reporting flames reaching up to 20 feet in the air, rapidly spreading across the field.

When firefighters arrived, they found at least five acres of prairie land actively burning. The fire spread quickly along the power lines, moving north. As it approached denser vegetation and cattails, the fire intensified, prompting a second-alarm response.

In total, 13 agencies responded, either assisting on scene or providing station coverage during the incident. The fire was successfully extinguished and contained by 2:45 a.m. The blaze ultimately consumed a 150-by-3,000-foot stretch of land between Wright Road and Colby Drive.

What we don't know:

While a preliminary investigation suggests the fire may have been caused by unattended burn piles near Wright Road and Hilline Avenue, the exact cause is still under investigation.

What you can do:

In the meantime, residents are reminded to never leave fires unattended and to fully extinguish them before leaving the area. Open burning should always be conducted with caution and in accordance with local regulations to prevent incidents like this from happening again.