Bryan Mendoza: Man, 20, reported missing from Chicago's Noble Square

Chicago police are searching for a 20-year-old man who was reported missing from the Noble Square neighborhood Thursday night.

Bryan Mendoza was reported missing from the 1500 block of West Augusta Boulevard.

He has black hair, brown eyes and weighs roughly 110 pounds. Mendoza is 5-foot-4.

Bryan Mendoza (Chicago Police Department)

If anyone has information regarding this individual's whereabouts, they can contact Area Three SVU at (312) 744-8266.