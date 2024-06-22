Buckingham Fountain closes after being dyed red by vandals

Buckingham Fountain in Chicago's Grant Park was closed effective immediately after it was vandalized Friday night, according to city officials.

The Chicago Park District announced Saturday morning that the fountain would be closed until further notice for crews to perform maintenance.

About half the fountain was stained red and several messages were written on the bricks nearby.

One read, "Stop the genocide."

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Buckingham Fountain stained red by vandals | Photo courtesy of Colin Hinkle (Colin Hinkle)

The Park District posted on X around 9:30 a.m. The post said that the closure was effective immediately and would last until further notice.

Chicago police are investigating the incident.