Bucktown armed robbery: Man held up at gunpoint

A man was robbed at gunpoint by a trio of suspects early Thursday in the Bucktown neighborhood.

The 37-year-old was standing on the street around 1:22 a.m. when three people got out of a white Kia and demanded his property at gunpoint in the 1800 block of North Avondale Avenue.

The gunmen then got back into their car drove off westbound.

No one was injured during the robbery.

Area Five detectives are investigating.