Chicago man charged with robbing Bucktown business at gunpoint

article

A man has been charged in connection with the armed robbery of a business Wednesday morning in the Bucktown neighborhood.

Jeffery Brooks, 24, allegedly entered a retail business and stole property while armed around 10 a.m. in the 1600 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, according to police.

Brooks was arrested roughly 30 minutes later in the 5400 block of South Wentworth Avenue, police said. He was charged with armed robbery with a firearm, aggravated robbery and aggravated battery/use of a deadly weapon.

Brooks was also cited for having a replica firearm/pellet gun.

He is scheduled to attend a detention hearing Friday.