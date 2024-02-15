Bucktown robbery: Chicago man charged in attack on another

A Chicago man has been arrested nearly five months after allegedly attacking and robbery a person on the city's Northwest Side.

Police say 33-year-old Andre Simmons was identified as one of the offenders who battered and robbed a 33-year-old man in the 2000 block of N. Damen Avenue on Sept. 25, 2023.

Simmons was taken into custody on Wednesday. He's been charged with robbery, aggravated battery, driving on a suspended license, and was issued two traffic citations.

He was due in court on Thursday. No further information was immediately available.