Chicago crime: Man, 33, seriously wounded in stabbing near The 606

The Brief A 33-year-old man was stabbed during a fight with three people Tuesday night in Bucktown. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in serious condition, and no arrests have been made.



A man was stabbed and seriously wounded in a fight with a group of people Tuesday night near The 606 in the Bucktown neighborhood.

What we know:

The 33-year-old was outside just before 9 p.m. when he got into an argument and fight with three people in the 1800 block of North Wood Street, according to police.

One of the suspects pulled out a "sharp object" and stabbed the victim in the abdomen.

The victim was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was listed in serious condition.

No arrests have been made. Area Five detectives are investigating.