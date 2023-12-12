Buffalo Grove K9 officer receives life-saving protection

Buffalo Grove, a northwest suburb of Chicago, is ensuring the safety of one of its vital officers with a life-saving donation.

"Mack," a two-year-old K9 officer with the Buffalo Grove Police Department, is set to receive a protective vest to shield him from potential bullet or stab injuries, thanks to a generous donation from the organization "Vested Interest in K9s." The vest is expected to arrive early next year.

Mack, trained in detecting drugs and tracking suspects or missing individuals, joined the Buffalo Grove Police Department in June of this year. Officer Shannon McMillon serves as his handler.

The protective vest will add an extra layer of security for Mack as he carries out his duties in the line of duty.