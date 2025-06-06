Motorcyclist, 24, dies in Buffalo Grove crash

The Brief A 24-year-old man died after a motorcycle and sedan collided Thursday afternoon in Buffalo Grove. The motorcyclist, identified as Rane Pyter of Schaumburg, was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the sedan was uninjured and is cooperating with the investigation, with no charges filed so far.



A 24-year-old man died in a motorcycle crash Thursday afternoon in northwest suburban Buffalo Grove.

Fatal motorcycle crash

What we know:

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. between a motorcycle and a sedan near the intersection of Arlington Heights Road and Plum Grove Circle, according to Buffalo Grove police.

Officers rendered aid to the motorcyclist and paramedics took him to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. He was identified as Rane Pyter of Schaumburg, police said.

The driver of the sedan is cooperating with investigators. They did not suffer any injuries.

A portion of Arlington Heights Road was closed for roughly four hours as police investigated.

Police said no charges or citations have been issued.

What we don't know:

Police have not released details on what led up to the crash or if either motorist was at fault.