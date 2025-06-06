Motorcyclist, 24, dies in Buffalo Grove crash
BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. - A 24-year-old man died in a motorcycle crash Thursday afternoon in northwest suburban Buffalo Grove.
Fatal motorcycle crash
What we know:
The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. between a motorcycle and a sedan near the intersection of Arlington Heights Road and Plum Grove Circle, according to Buffalo Grove police.
Officers rendered aid to the motorcyclist and paramedics took him to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. He was identified as Rane Pyter of Schaumburg, police said.
The driver of the sedan is cooperating with investigators. They did not suffer any injuries.
A portion of Arlington Heights Road was closed for roughly four hours as police investigated.
Police said no charges or citations have been issued.
What we don't know:
Police have not released details on what led up to the crash or if either motorist was at fault.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Buffalo Grove Police Department.