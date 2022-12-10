Expand / Collapse search

Buffalo Grove police, FBI respond to armed burglary at Bank of America

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Buffalo Grove
CHICAGO - Buffalo Grove police and FBI responded to an armed robbery at Bank of America Saturday. 

There was a large police presence at the Bank of America located at 55 W. Lake Cook Road in Buffalo Grove. Police were on scene by 12:15 p.m.

Two individuals were last seen fleeing the property in a white Jeep Grand Cherokee. 

As with any bank robbery, the FBI will be leading the investigation. 

No additional information is available at this time. 