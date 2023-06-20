Buffalo Grove Police Department welcomes K9 Mac as newest member

The Buffalo Grove Police Department welcomed a 15-month-old sable German shepherd as its newest member during a Village Board meeting on Monday.

K9 Mac and Officer Shannon McMillon recently completed an eight-week training and certification program at TOPS Kennel in Grayslake. They are now ready to start their service, focusing on patrol, narcotics detection, tracking, and finding missing persons.

K9 Mac Swearing In | Provided

K9 Mac's food will be provided by Jody Page of Page's Healthy Paws, while medical care and other expenses will be covered by grant funding and asset forfeiture money.

The department's K9 program has been in place since 1996, and Officer McMillon and K9 Mac are the fifth K9 unit to serve Buffalo Grove.