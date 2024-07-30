New suburban Buffalo Wild Wings GO to offer free wings for a year

Buffalo Wild Wings is offering the first 100 customers at their new to-go location in suburban Chicago free wings for a year.

The new Buffalo Wild Wings GO in Downers Grove will officially open its doors on Thursday at 11:00 a.m.

The restaurant, located at 945 Ogden Ave., will offer free wings for a year to the first 100 guests in line, no purchase necessary.

The 1,800-square-foot restaurant features the full Buffalo Wild Wings menu, including wings, tenders, sandwiches, burgers, and sides, all paired with the brand’s 26 signature sauces and dry rubs.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

"I’m thrilled to bring the Buffalo Wild Wings GO concept to my hometown of Downers Grove," said franchisee Fayyaz Gillani. "This opening is a personal dream come true, and I can’t wait to share the Buffalo Wild Wings experience with the community."

Recipients of the "Free Wings for a Year" giveaway will receive a voucher for six wings every week for 52 weeks. Valid only at 945 Ogden Ave. There will be additional free giveaways on the store's opening day.

The restaurant is open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.