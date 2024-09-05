Bull on the loose in Marengo area: Deputies urge residents to stay alert

The Brief A bull is on the loose in the Marengo, Ill. area in McHenry County. Deputies said the bull was last seen in the vegetation between S Union Road and S Grant Highway. Anyone who sees the bull is urged to contact the sheriff's office at 815-338-2144.



A bull is on the loose in the Marengo area and deputies are warning residents to be on the lookout.

The bull was last seen around 5 p.m. Thursday in the vegetation between S Union Road and S Grant Highway, according to the McHenry County Sheriff's office.

Residents are urged to use caution while driving in the area.

Anyone who spots the bull is urged to contact the sheriff's office at 815-338-2144.

This is a developing story and we'll bring more updates as they become available.