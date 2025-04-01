Chicago area mother, son rescued after falling into canyon at Starved Rock

The Brief A mother and her 7-year-old son were rescued after falling 25-30 feet into French Canyon at Starved Rock State Park. Emergency crews used a high-angle rope rescue system to bring them to safety. Both were flown to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.



A Tinley Park mother and her young son were rescued Tuesday night after falling into a canyon at Starved Rock State Park.

What we know:

At 5:57 p.m., Utica Fire and EMS were called to French Canyon after reports that two people had fallen in.

Fire crews arrived within seven minutes and found a 37-year-old woman and her 7-year-old son at the bottom of the canyon. Both were conscious and stable but had fallen about 25 to 30 feet.

Firefighters used a high-angle rope rescue system to reach and lift the victims to safety. The two were then flown to OSF St. Francis in Peoria with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.

What we don't know:

Rescue teams have determined the fall was accidental, but how the mother and son fell into the canyon is unclear.

What's next:

Crews cleared the scene at 8 p.m. The investigation is ongoing.