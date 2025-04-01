Chicago area mother, son rescued after falling into canyon at Starved Rock
CHICAGO - A Tinley Park mother and her young son were rescued Tuesday night after falling into a canyon at Starved Rock State Park.
What we know:
At 5:57 p.m., Utica Fire and EMS were called to French Canyon after reports that two people had fallen in.
Fire crews arrived within seven minutes and found a 37-year-old woman and her 7-year-old son at the bottom of the canyon. Both were conscious and stable but had fallen about 25 to 30 feet.
Firefighters used a high-angle rope rescue system to reach and lift the victims to safety. The two were then flown to OSF St. Francis in Peoria with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.
What we don't know:
Rescue teams have determined the fall was accidental, but how the mother and son fell into the canyon is unclear.
What's next:
Crews cleared the scene at 8 p.m. The investigation is ongoing.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Utica Fire Protection District.