Bullet shot through window of occupied hotel room in the South Loop

A bullet was shot through the window of an occupied fifth-floor hotel room Sunday morning in the South Loop.

About 1:30 a.m. a guest at a hotel in the first block of East Harrison Street heard gunshots as a bullet fired from a parking lot came through their window, Chicago police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

At the same time, a Gray Cadillac left the hotel parking lot with what appeared to be bullet holes in their vehicle, police said.

Officers attempted to stop that vehicle but it got away, according to police.

No injuries were reported, police said.

Area Three detectives are investigating.