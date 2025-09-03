Bullets found in classroom prompt brief hold at Joliet Central High School

The Brief Two 9mm bullets were found on a classroom floor at Joliet Central High School Wednesday morning, prompting a hold-in-place order. Police searched the students and their belongings; no weapons or additional concerning items were found. Authorities determined there was no threat, and school operations quickly returned to normal.



A hold-in-place order was canceled at Joliet Central High School after students found two 9-milimeter bullets in their classroom on Wednesday.

What we know:

Around 9:10 a.m., students discovered two 9-milimeter bullets on the floor in their classroom and turned them in to their teacher. The school contacted the Joliet Police Department prior to any students exiting their classroom. This is the only class in that classroom on Wednesday. The teacher and all students were told to stay in their classrooms while police performed a thorough search of the students in that classroom and their belongings.

No weapons or concerning items were recovered. Police and school officials determined there was no threat to student and staff safety. School operations returned to normal, and staff and students returned to their normal schedule.

In a statement, the Joliet Township High School District 204 said, "Thank you for your cooperation in keeping everyone safe. The safety and security of our students and staff is always our highest priority."