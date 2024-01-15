Burbank man identified as second suspect in fatal Cicero shooting: officials

article

A second man has been charged in connection to a shooting that left a man dead in Cicero last month.

At about 4:33 p.m. on Dec. 26, 2023, Cicero police officers responded to a call of shots fired at the corner of 19th Street and 49th Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers found a man, identified as Alejandro Trujillo, with multiple gunshot wounds.

Trujillo was transported to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

While investigating the shooting, police identified Jason Eady and Isaac Vaca Hernandez as the offenders in this case.

Eady was taken into custody on Dec. 28 near a residence in Lombard. Vaca Hernandez, of Burbank, was taken into custody at a residence in Chicago on Jan. 12.

Both Eady and Vaca Hernandez were charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking.

Details on what led to the shooting are currently unknown.