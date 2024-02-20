Burbank Roma community files complaint against police department

The Burbank Police Department is facing scrutiny from the Roma community after issuing a scam alert.

The Roma community of Burbank filed a formal complaint with the Cook County Human Rights Commission about the department's publication titled "Gypsy Scams."

Spokesperson Deny Dobobrov of the World Roma Federation said the community views it as discrimination against their ethnicity and are calling for accountability from the police department.

Fox 32 News has reached out to Burbank PD for comment.