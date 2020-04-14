Burger King offering free Whoppers for students who answer scholarly questions while schools are closed

article

Knowledge pays… in hamburgers.

Burger King doesn’t just want to keep your stomach full, it also wants to feed your mind. With schools across the country closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the fast-food joint is using the promise of free burgers to keep students up-to-date with their studies.

The restaurant chain recently announced that students can earn a free Whopper by correctly answering questions found on its social media pages. The subjects for these questions range from math, science and literature, and the answers will provide students with a promo code they can enter on the Burger King app to obtain a coupon for a free Whopper.

Questions will appear daily on the fast-food chain’s various social media pages.

Burger King released the first question today, asking students to solve an algebraic equation (which, by the looks of it, shows that high school was much harder than we remember).

The promotion, which seeks to reward students “who are continuing to study hard through the worldwide pandemic," starts on Monday and will run until April 20, USA Today reports

Of course, with the questions being posted on social media, some users are publicly posting the answers (which won’t be linked to here, because cheating is wrong). After all, cheaters never prosper… but sometimes they can still score a free, but unearned burger.

