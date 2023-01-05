Burglar alarm sounds at North Side car dealership

A car dealership on the North Side was broken into early Thursday morning.

Police responded to a burglar alarm around 2:55 a.m. at Toyota of Lincoln Park in the 1500 block of North Dayton Street.

A window was shattered, and several key fobs were found outside on the ground.

Police did not find any suspects on the premises and no one is in custody.

It is not yet clear if any vehicles were taken. Area Three Detectives are investigating.