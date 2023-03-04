Busy burglar targets restaurants in Chicago's River North, hitting 7 places in one day

Chicago police said a burglar is targeting restaurants in the city's upscale River North neighborhood, hitting 7 places in just one day.

Police said the burglar broke into three places on February 18, 21 and 22. Then, on February 26, the burglar hit 7 locations. Police said the burglar hit two more places on February 27.

North Wells near West Illinois in River North on Saturday February 18 in the morning hours.

West Grand near North Franklin in River North on Tuesday February 21 in the morning hours.

West Institute Place near North Wells on Near North Side Wednesday February 22 in the afternoon hours.

West Grand near North Franklin on Sunday February 26 in the evening hours.

West Grand near North Clark in River North on Sunday February 26 in the evening hours.

600 block of North State St, Sunday February 26 in the evening hours.

500 block of North State St, Sunday February 26 in the evening hours.

600 block of North State St, Sunday February 26 in the evening hours.

700 block of North Wells St, Sunday February 26 in the evening hours.

400 block of North Clark St, Sunday February 26 in the morning hours.

0-100 block of West Illinois St, Monday February 27 in the morning hours.

0-100 block of West Erie St, Monday February 27 in the morning hours.

Chicago police offered this advice for business owners:

Keep doors locked and windows secure.

Immediately repair broken windows, doors, or locks.

If video surveillance is available, save and make a copy of the incident for investigating Detectives.

If you are a victim, do not touch anything and contact the police immediately.

Keep a record of motor vehicle information.

Call 911 immediately and provide a detailed description of any suspicious people including any vehicle description and license plate information.

If you have any information, contact detectives at (312) 744-8263.