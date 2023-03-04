Expand / Collapse search

Busy burglar targets restaurants in Chicago's River North, hitting 7 places in one day

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
River North
CHICAGO - Chicago police said a burglar is targeting restaurants in the city's upscale River North neighborhood, hitting 7 places in just one day.

Police said the burglar broke into three places on February 18, 21 and 22. Then, on February 26, the burglar hit 7 locations. Police said the burglar hit two more places on February 27.

  • North Wells near West Illinois in River North on Saturday February 18 in the morning hours.
  • West Grand near North Franklin in River North on Tuesday February 21 in the morning hours.
  • West Institute Place near North Wells on Near North Side Wednesday February 22 in the afternoon hours.
  • West Grand near North Franklin on Sunday February 26 in the evening hours.
  • West Grand near North Clark in River North on Sunday February 26 in the evening hours.
  • 600 block of North State St, Sunday February 26 in the evening hours.
  • 500 block of North State St, Sunday February 26 in the evening hours.
  • 600 block of North State St, Sunday February 26 in the evening hours.
  • 700 block of North Wells St, Sunday February 26 in the evening hours.
  • 400 block of North Clark St, Sunday February 26 in the morning hours.
  • 0-100 block of West Illinois St, Monday February 27 in the morning hours.
  • 0-100 block of West Erie St, Monday February 27 in the morning hours.

Chicago police offered this advice for business owners:

  • Keep doors locked and windows secure.
  • Immediately repair broken windows, doors, or locks.
  • If video surveillance is available, save and make a copy of the incident for investigating Detectives.
  • If you are a victim, do not touch anything and contact the police immediately.
  • Keep a record of motor vehicle information.
  • Call 911 immediately and provide a detailed description of any suspicious people including any vehicle description and license plate information.

If you have any information, contact detectives at (312) 744-8263.