Busy burglar targets restaurants in Chicago's River North, hitting 7 places in one day
CHICAGO - Chicago police said a burglar is targeting restaurants in the city's upscale River North neighborhood, hitting 7 places in just one day.
Police said the burglar broke into three places on February 18, 21 and 22. Then, on February 26, the burglar hit 7 locations. Police said the burglar hit two more places on February 27.
- North Wells near West Illinois in River North on Saturday February 18 in the morning hours.
- West Grand near North Franklin in River North on Tuesday February 21 in the morning hours.
- West Institute Place near North Wells on Near North Side Wednesday February 22 in the afternoon hours.
- West Grand near North Franklin on Sunday February 26 in the evening hours.
- West Grand near North Clark in River North on Sunday February 26 in the evening hours.
- 600 block of North State St, Sunday February 26 in the evening hours.
- 500 block of North State St, Sunday February 26 in the evening hours.
- 600 block of North State St, Sunday February 26 in the evening hours.
- 700 block of North Wells St, Sunday February 26 in the evening hours.
- 400 block of North Clark St, Sunday February 26 in the morning hours.
- 0-100 block of West Illinois St, Monday February 27 in the morning hours.
- 0-100 block of West Erie St, Monday February 27 in the morning hours.
Chicago police offered this advice for business owners:
- Keep doors locked and windows secure.
- Immediately repair broken windows, doors, or locks.
- If video surveillance is available, save and make a copy of the incident for investigating Detectives.
- If you are a victim, do not touch anything and contact the police immediately.
- Keep a record of motor vehicle information.
- Call 911 immediately and provide a detailed description of any suspicious people including any vehicle description and license plate information.
If you have any information, contact detectives at (312) 744-8263.