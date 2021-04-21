Expand / Collapse search

Burglaries reported at plumbing businesses in Portage Park, Irving Park

By Sun-Times Media Wire
Portage Park
CHICAGO - Police are warning Northwest Side residents of a string of recent burglaries reported at plumbing businesses in Portage Park and Irving Park.

In each incident, people used force to break into the rear of a business and took sewer inspection equipment and other expensive tools, Chicago police said. Once, the burglars broke into a parked work van and took plumbing-related tools, police said.

The burglaries happened:

  • Between 6 p.m. April 16 and 9:30 p.m. April 19 in the 6300 block of West Irving Park Road;
  • Between 11 p.m. April 19 and 7 a.m. April 20 in the 4100 block of North Elston Avenue; and
  • Between 4 p.m. April 19 and 5:30 a.m. April 20 in the 3700 block of West Irving Park Road.

Police had no description of the burglars.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Five detectives at 312-746-7394.