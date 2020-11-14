Burglaries reported in South Shore

Chicago police are warning residents of a string of burglaries in November in South Shore.

In each incident, someone broke a window or damaged a door to enter a home or garage and steal items, Chicago police said in a community alert.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The break-ins happened:

About 9:35 a.m. Nov. 3 in the 6900 block of South Clyde Avenue;

Between 8 p.m. Nov. 3 and noon Nov. 4 in the 7000 block of South Paxton Avenue;

Between 6:30 p.m. Nov. 5 and 10 a.m. Nov. 6 in the 6900 block of South Jeffery Boulevard; and

About 5:30 a.m. Nov. 5 in the 7000 block of Crandon Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.