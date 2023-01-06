Burglars breaking into garages in Woodlawn, police warn

There have been at least four break-ins in Chicago's West Woodlawn in the past two weeks, according to police.

In each of the reported incidents thieves entered a garage by forcing a side door open before stealing property from inside.

The incidents happened at the following times and locations:

In the 500 block of east 60th St. between December 29, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. and December 30, 2022 at 8:15 a.m.

In the 500 block of east 60th St. between December 29, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. and December 30, 2022 at 8:30 a.m.

In the 500 block of east 60th St. between January 3, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. and January 4, 2023 at 7:40 a.m.

In the 500 block of east 60th St. on January 4, 2023 at 12:00 a.m.

Police did not release a description of the individuals and offered some tips to avoid break-ins.