Burglars breaking into garages in Woodlawn, police warn
CHICAGO - There have been at least four break-ins in Chicago's West Woodlawn in the past two weeks, according to police.
In each of the reported incidents thieves entered a garage by forcing a side door open before stealing property from inside.
The incidents happened at the following times and locations:
- In the 500 block of east 60th St. between December 29, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. and December 30, 2022 at 8:15 a.m.
- In the 500 block of east 60th St. between December 29, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. and December 30, 2022 at 8:30 a.m.
- In the 500 block of east 60th St. between January 3, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. and January 4, 2023 at 7:40 a.m.
- In the 500 block of east 60th St. on January 4, 2023 at 12:00 a.m.
SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE
Police did not release a description of the individuals and offered some tips to avoid break-ins.
- Keep the perimeter of your property well lit
- Report suspicious activity immediately
- Keep doors and windows secured
- Immediately repair any broken windows, doors, or locks
- If video surveillance is available, save and make a copy of the incident for investigating detectives
- Make an agreement with your neighbors to watch each other's homes for suspicious activity
- If you are a victim do not touch anything, call police immediately
- If approached by a witness to the incident, request contact information