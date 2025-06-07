Burglars hit NW Side business, police seek public’s help

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Photos from Chicago police

The Brief Two people broke into a business in Chicago’s Bowmanville neighborhood early on May 21 and stole merchandise. Surveillance video shows the suspects, both with light skin and dark hair, arriving in a red crossover SUV with a black front driver’s side quarter panel. Police are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspects or the vehicle.



Police are investigating a burglary at a business in the city’s Bowmanville neighborhood that occurred in the early morning hours of May 21.

What we know:

According to Chicago police, two people broke into a business in the 5400 block of North Damen Avenue between 2:45 a.m. and 3:20 a.m. and took off with merchandise. Surveillance footage showed the offenders, both dressed in black with light skin and dark hair, arriving in a small red crossover SUV with a distinctive black front driver’s side quarter panel.

The pair fled the scene driving south on Damen Avenue toward Foster Avenue. No arrests have been made.

What you can do:

Area Three detectives are asking anyone with information about the offenders or vehicle to contact them at (312) 744-8263 or submit a tip anonymously at CPDTIP.com using reference number #JJ263073.