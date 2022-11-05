Burglars smashed windows at three properties in Chicago's West Ridge neighborhood in just 14 minutes

Chicago police said that burglars smashed windows on three properties in the West Ridge neighborhood in just 14 minutes.

The crime spree happened early Thursday morning, starting at 3:27 a.m. The robbers smashed front windows on three locations on North Western near Devon in the next 14 minutes.

Police said the only description they have is that the five offenders were in a Silver Honda CRV.

