Burglars smashed windows at three properties in Chicago's West Ridge neighborhood in just 14 minutes
CHICAGO - Chicago police said that burglars smashed windows on three properties in the West Ridge neighborhood in just 14 minutes.
The crime spree happened early Thursday morning, starting at 3:27 a.m. The robbers smashed front windows on three locations on North Western near Devon in the next 14 minutes.
Police said the only description they have is that the five offenders were in a Silver Honda CRV.
Chicago police said here are some things you can do:
- Be aware of this crime and alert nearby businesses
- Pay special attention to any suspicious persons/vehicles loitering in the area
- Secure vehicle keys in a locked area of the business
- Have and maintain a working surveillance system
- If video surveillance is available, save and make a copy of the incident for investigating Detectives.
- If you are a victim, try not touch anything and contact the police immediately.
- Call 911 immediately and provide a detailed description of any suspicious people including any vehicle description and license plate information.