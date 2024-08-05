Burglars steal over $1M in jewelry from Schaumburg's Woodfield Mall

Schaumburg police are investigating a brazen burglary at Marquise Jewelers inside Woodfield Mall, where over $1 million in jewelry was stolen during the overnight hours of Aug. 1.

The suspects gained entry to the closed jewelry store by cutting through the drywall of an adjacent vacant unit, according to police. The break-in was discovered at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 2, when a construction worker entered the vacant space and noticed the damaged drywall.

Police said the suspects covered one of the store's surveillance cameras to avoid detection. Preliminary information suggests that at least six suspects were involved in the heist.

"This is a very active investigation," Schaumburg police said in a statement.

Detectives are reviewing surveillance footage from multiple sources.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the burglary to contact the Schaumburg Police Department. Further details will be shared when available.