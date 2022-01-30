Burglars stealing designer eyeglass frames from Chicago stores

Chicago police are looking for burglars who've set their sights on eyeglass frames.

Police said that the burglars have smashed their way into two eyeglass stores downtown and stolen designer frames.

One burglary happened last Wednesday at 3:51 a.m. on the 200 block of North Michigan Avenue. There's a Lenscrafters at 225 N Michigan Avenue.

Chicago police said the second burglary happened on Friday morning at 3:18 a.m. at a shop on the 100 block of North State Street.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

