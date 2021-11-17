Burglars stealing jewelry from Near West Side homes

Chicago police are warning residents of a string of burglaries that occurred in November in Near West Side neighborhoods.

In each incident, the offenders enter a residence by prying open a door and removing jewelry from the home, police said.

The incident times and locations are listed below:

At 4:10 p.m. on Nov. 3 in the 600 block of North Sangamon Street in River West

At 2:45 p.m. on Nov. 4 in the 1000 block of North Paulina Street in Ukrainian Village

At 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 8 in the1800 block of West Haddon Avenue in Ukrainian Village

At 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 8 in the 600 block of North May Street in West Town

At 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 8 in the 100 block of South Laflin Street on the Near West Side

At 3:40 p.m. on Nov. 8 in the100 block of South Laflin Street

From 9-11:30 a.m. on Nov. 13 in the 800 block of West Superior Street in River West

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area Three at (312) 744-8263.