Burglars stole over $40,000 in donations from rapper Vic Mensa’s Chicago nonprofit

Burglars targeted rapper Vic Mensa's Chicago nonprofit, and stole over $40,000 in brand new shoes on New Year's Eve.

"On NYE my nonprofit, 'Save Money Save Life,' was tragically robbed of our entire donation inventory," said Mensa.

Mensa believes it was an inside job.

Someone loaded up a truck at the former Overton Elementary School on East 49th street in Bronzeville.

"We have a clear picture of who may have done it," said Mensa.

Mensa housed clothes, backpacks and tennis shoes for his nonprofit giveaways at the location in Bronzeville because it was cheaper than paying thousands of dollars at a storage facility.

"Thousands of pairs of shoes, winter coats, sleeping bags, different supplies that we donate to the homeless in the winter, PPE you name it," said Mensa.

Not much is left, just a few first-aid kits, soap and warming supplies for the homeless.

Mensa has donated over 50,000 pairs of shoes since 2018, and was hoping to be able to do it again.

"We donated 15,000 pairs of shoes when we did the first event, and we’ve been stacking up sneakers to donate for the second event. That’s one of the primary things we lost," said Mensa.

If you would like to donate to Mensa’s nonprofit, you can do so at savemoneysavelife.org