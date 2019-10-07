Burglars target homes in Wicker Park, West Town, Ukrainian Village

Police are warning residents about a series of home burglaries reported since last month in West Town, Wicker Park and Ukrainian Village.

In each case, someone entered a home through an unlocked window or forced entry to a rear door to steal computer equipment, jewelry and money, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The break-ins occurred:

About 10:30 p.m. Sept. 22 in the 2100 block of West Division Street;

Between Sept. 22 and Sept. 28 in the 1800 block of West Race Avenue;

About 8 p.m. Sept. 30 in the 700 block of North Wolcott Avenue; and

Between 8 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Oct. 2 in the 1000 block of North Damen Avenue.

No suspect description was available. Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.