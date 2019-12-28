Burglars targeting businesses on Near North Side

Chicago police are warning residents of a group of burglars targeting businesses on the Near North Side.

In each burglary, a group of males forced their way into businesses by breaking the front or side glass doors and left with various items, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The burglaries happened during the early morning hours, Dec. 18 in the 600 block of North State Street, Dec. 26 in the 400 block of North State Street and Dec. 28 in the 900 block of North Rush Street, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.