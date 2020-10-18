Burglars targeting homes in Bridgeport

Chicago police are warning residents of a string of burglaries reported in Bridgeport on the South Side.

In each incident someone broke into residents and stole property, Chicago police said in a community alert.

The burglaries happened:

About 6 p.m. Oct. 1 in the 2800 block of South Lowe Avenue

About 9:50 a.m. Oct. 13 in the 2800 block of South Archer Avenue

About 11:15 a.m. Oct. 16 in the 2900 block of South Haynes Court

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chicago police at 312-747-8382.

