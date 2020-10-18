Burglars targeting homes in Bridgeport
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents of a string of burglaries reported in Bridgeport on the South Side.
In each incident someone broke into residents and stole property, Chicago police said in a community alert.
The burglaries happened:
- About 6 p.m. Oct. 1 in the 2800 block of South Lowe Avenue
- About 9:50 a.m. Oct. 13 in the 2800 block of South Archer Avenue
- About 11:15 a.m. Oct. 16 in the 2900 block of South Haynes Court
Anyone with information is asked to contact Chicago police at 312-747-8382.
