Burglary crew tied to separate break-ins downtown and in Chicago suburb

ATF officials along with the Chicago and Lansing police departments have tied the same vehicle to three break-ins that all took place in the last three weeks.

Surveillance video from Thursday morning, shows one of the thieves using a hammer to break inside Pelcher's Shooters Supply, 18149 Henry St. Once inside, at least three offenders rummage through shelves, taking an unknown amount of merchandise

At one point, one of the thieves points a firearm.

Pelcher's confirmed to FOX 32 that no one was inside the store at the time of the burglary.

The store was also broken into on Jan. 25.

Now, ATF officials are connecting this crew with the one that hit Canada Goose on Michigan Avenue less than two weeks ago, on Jan. 30.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Surveillance video from the store shows the thieves gaining entry in the same way. They enter through a window, climb under a coat rack, and grab armfuls of merchandise before leaving.

In the break-ins at Canada Goose and Pelcher's, the same white SUV can be seen on video.

Officials also released photos of the offenders captured during one of the Lansing gun store break-ins.

During the break-ins at Pelcher's gun store, police confirm that no firearms were taken.

If you recognize any of those suspects, you're asked to contact authorities.