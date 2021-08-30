Businesses burglarized in Armour Square, Bridgeport

Chicago police are warning business owners about a string of burglaries in Armour Square and Bridgeport on the South Side.

In each case, the suspect made his way into the business and took property from inside, Chicago police said.

The burglaries happened:

Between 10 p.m. Aug. 16 and 11 a.m. Aug. 17 in the 400 block of West 31st Street;

About 3:45 a.m. Aug. 28 in the 3100 block of South Wallace; and

Between 5 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. Aug. 30 in the 500 block of West 35th Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One detectives at 312-747-8382.