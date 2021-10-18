Businesses burglarized on Northwest Side

Police are warning Northwest Side business owners about a rash of overnight burglaries this month in the Kelvyn Park and Cragin neighborhoods.

In each incident, the burglar pries their way into a business or pushes in the air conditioning unit to gain entry, police said.

Once inside, the suspect takes money from the registers or safes on the premises, police said.

The burglaries have happened at the following locations:

La Michoacana Ice Cream, 4614 W. Diversey Ave., Oct. 5 at 1:25 a.m.

Rolando Tacos, 2322 N. Cicero Ave., on Oct. 7 at 12:01 a.m.

Super Pollo and Taqueria, 4614 W. Diversey Ave., on Oct. 16 at 4:14 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area 5 detectives at (312) 746-7394.

