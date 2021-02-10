Businesses robbed in Northwest Side neighborhoods

Four businesses were robbed at gunpoint in February on the Northwest Side.

In the first three incidents, two males entered a business and one of them flashed a gun while the other jumped over the counter and stole money from the register, Chicago police said in a community alert.

The robberies happened:

About 12:30 a.m. Feb. 3 in the 5100 block of West Belmont Avenue;

About 3:30 a.m. Feb. 3 in the 6500 block of West Belmont Avenue; and

About 6:45 a.m. Feb. 6 in the 3300 block of North Harlem Avenue.

The suspects are thought to be in their late teens or early 20s, police said.

About 11:05 p.m. Tuesday, another business was robbed at gunpoint in the 5100 block of West Belmont Avenue.

Police said a male walked up to the register as if he were going to pay for a drink, but then pulled out a gun and demanded the employee hand over cash. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Five detectives at 312-746-7394.