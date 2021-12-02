Businesses warned of burglaries on Southwest Side

Chicago police are warning business and residents of four recent burglaries reported in Chicago Lawn on the Southwest Side.

In each incident, the offender forcibly entered the business and removed property from inside, police said.

The incidents took at the following times and locations:

6300 block of South Western on Nov. 26 about 7:05 a.m.;

2400 block of West 63rd Street on Nov. 27 about 8 a.m.;

2600 block of West 59th Street on Nov. 29 about 4:17 a.m.; and

2400 block of West 63rd Street on Nov. 29 about 9 a.m.;

The suspect was described as a Black man between 18 and 25-years-old and about 5-foot-4 to 5-foot-7, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.