Buttigieg tours Gary-Chicago airport, showcasing infrastructure investments and job creation efforts

The U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg was in the Chicago region visiting the Gary-Chicago International Airport as part of his three-day tour in Indiana.

Buttigieg toured the airport in Gary where the facility made improvements to the cargo operations which supports manufacturing and national supply chains.

The tour is a mission to quote "highlight how the Biden-Harris administration is investing in America and creating good-paying jobs in Indiana and across the country."

Buttigieg will end his day in Indiana in Elkhart to celebrate a $2.6 million U.S. Department of Transportation grant, that is going to help eliminate a railroad crossing that has long been a major issue in the community.

"We need to make sure that communities of all types and sizes, and frankly of all political dispositions, are all benefiting from this infrastructure law. We didn't set it up for red states or blue states or purple states, we set it up for America to thrive," Buttigieg said.

"And the needs are different in a place like Gary than they are in a place like Jackson, Kentucky where I was not that long ago. But every community has a set of infrastructure needs and every community is better off now that we have this funding and now that we're getting to work putting it to use," he went on to say.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Friday the secretary will hold a press conference from Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport about air travel heading into the Labor Day weekend.