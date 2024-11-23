Caitlin Tracey remembered at funeral as investigation into her death continues

A funeral was held Saturday for 36-year-old Caitlin Tracey, the New Buffalo woman whose body was found at the bottom of a South Loop stairwell in late October.

A Cook County judge granted Tracey's parents custody of her remains rather than her husband, who has been charged in two domestic violence cases against her.

Tracey's body was found in the condo building where her husband lived.

At the funeral, held at Old St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Tracey was remembered for how she lived, not how she died.

"Today we celebrate the beauty of her life – not anger, not violence," said one speaker.

Chicago police said their investigation into Tracey's death is ongoing.

A lawyer for her husband, a prominent Chicago tax attorney, said he had nothing to do with her death.

