Man charged with attempted murder after elderly woman stabbed near Union Station

A California man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing near Union Station that left an elderly woman in critical condition.

Wilson Barreno, 25, is charged with the following, according to Chicago police:

One felony count of attempted first-degree murder

One felony count of aggravated battery/great bodily harm/60+

One felony count of aggravated battery/use deadly weapon

He was arrested shortly after the stabbing occurred, just before 2 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of W. Tilden Street after being identified as the suspect, CPD said.

The stabbing happened around 1:30 p.m. and the victim, a 71-year-old woman, was near the sidewalk when Barreno confronted her and stabbed her multiple times with a sharp object, police said.

At last check, the woman is still in critical condition.

Barreno is set to appear in court for a detention hearing on June 7.