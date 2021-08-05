California mandates vaccines for all health care workers by Sept. 30

article

California is putting its foot down in making sure all hospital workers in the state are fully vaccinated.

On Thursday, the California Department of Public Health announced all workers in health care settings must be fully vaccinated or receive their second dose by September 30, 2021. The announcement comes in the wake of increasing COVID-19 hospitalizations and ICU patients due to the delta variant.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

The order comes days after Governor Gavin Newsom announced state workers and workers in health care to either show proof of vaccination or be tested for the virus once a week. With Thursday's vaccine requirement announcement, hospital workers will no longer have the option to test weekly.

"As we continue to see an increase in cases and hospitalizations due to the Delta variant of COVID-19, it’s important that we protect the vulnerable patients in these settings," said Dr. Tomás J. Aragón, CDPH Director and State Public Health Officer, in a press release. "Today’s action will also ensure that health care workers themselves are protected. Vaccines are how we end this pandemic."

The new order applies to the following employees, according to the state:

Hospital workers

Skilled nursing facilities workers

Any other health care settings

California is also requiring visitors at acute care facilities to either show proof of vaccination or test negative for COVID-19 for indoor visits.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.