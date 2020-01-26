Expand / Collapse search

California patient is 4th US case of new virus from China

Published 
Health
Associated Press
article

The human coronavirus is shown in a file image made from a transmission electron microscopy view. (Photo by Cavallini James/BSIP/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

SANTA ANA, Calif. - Health officials in Los Angeles County have confirmed a fourth U.S. case of the new pneumonia-like virus from China.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said Sunday the infected person presented themselves for care once they noticed that they were not feeling well and is currently receiving medical attention.

The person is a returning traveler from Wuhan City, China. The case comes on the heels of confirmed cases in Orange County, California, Washington state and Chicago.

Hoffman Estates hospital treating Chicago woman who has coronavirus

A Chicago woman who recently returned from China has been diagnosed with the first reported case of the coronavirus in the Chicago area, according to the Chicago Department of Public Health.