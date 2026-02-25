US House 9th Dist. primary debate: How to watch on Fox Chicago

Multiple candidates for the Democratic nomination in the 9th Congressional District in Illinois will participate in Fox Chicago's debate on Wednesday night.

Evanston Mayor Daniel Biss, State Sen. Laura Fine, Kat Abughazaleh, State Sen. Mike Simmons, Phil Andrew, and Bushra Amiwala are slated to appear.

Biss, Fine, and Abughazaleh will be featured during the first 40 minutes of the debate. Simmons, Andrew, and Amiwala will be featured in the final 20 minutes of the program.

The invitations to Fox Chicago's debate were based on candidates' polling performance.

The candidates are vying to replace U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky, who is retiring after more than 25 years in Congress. The 9th District extends east to Lake Michigan on Chicago's North Side, the Evanston-Skokie area, and up into parts of the north and northwest suburbs in Lake and McHenry counties.

Daniel Biss, Laura Fine, and Kat Abughazaleh are vying for the Democratic nomination in the 9th Congressional District on Chicago's North Side and suburbs. (Getty Images and candidates' campaigns)

Election Day is March 17, but early voting has already begun across the state.

How to watch the debate

The debate will air live at 6 p.m. on Wednesday. You can watch on Fox Chicago, Fox32Chicago.com, and on the FOX LOCAL app.

The program will also air live on Fox Chicago’s YouTube page.

The debate will be moderated by Fox Chicago’s Political Editor Paris Schutz.