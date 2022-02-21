California woman files for custody of Heather Mack's 6-year-old daughter

A California woman is claiming custody over Heather Mack’s 6-year-old daughter.

The child was born in a Bali prison, as Mack served time for the murder of her mother.

Since November, Stella has been with a short-term guardian. Her father's mom, Kia Walker, has also filed for guardianship, which FOX 32 previously reported.

The newest petition comes from a long-time family friend of Heather Mack's mom, Sheila Von Wiese-Mack, who lives in California. Her name is Diana Roque Ellis. She's 62 and according to court documents, she appears to have significant financial means.

Ellis' attorneys say she is the person who Mack wants to have custody of her daughter while her federal murder conspiracy case plays out.

"Our position is, we wanted to make sure she is doing the legwork to make sure she can facilitate having a 6-year-old, so that means finding doctors, finding schools, finding dentists, being able to facilitate the logistics of being the guardian of a 6-year-old child," said attorney Cory Oshita. "And we believe that she has done that."

The attorney says it could take the court months to make a decision on who will have custody of Mack's daughter.