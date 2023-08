The next time you call an ambulance in Hoffman Estates, it's going to cost you more money.

It used to cost about $1,200 for residents and $1,500 for non-residents.

That price is now going up to nearly $3,400 for both.

There is also going to be another $20 tacked on per mile.

The village says it's to raise $25 million to replace its two oldest fire stations.