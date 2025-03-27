Family of 2-year-old boy who died at suburban daycare sues for negligence

The Brief The family of Jaylin Branch Jr., a 2-year-old who died after a medical emergency at Grandma Jones Daycare in Calumet City, has filed a lawsuit against the facility, alleging negligence. The lawsuit claims daycare staff failed to properly supervise Jaylin despite being aware of his medical condition. The family is also calling for a state investigation into the daycare.



The family of a 2-year-old boy who died after suffering a medical emergency at a Calumet City daycare has filed a lawsuit against the facility, alleging negligence and improper supervision.

Daycare center death

The backstory:

Jaylin Branch Jr. passed away on Feb. 20 after experiencing a medical event while napping at Grandma Jones Daycare, according to the lawsuit filed in Cook County Circuit Court. The complaint claims that daycare personnel were aware of Jaylin’s medical condition but failed to properly monitor him and respond to his emergency.

Jaylin’s family, represented by the C. Norris Law Group, is also calling for a state investigation into the daycare’s practices.

According to the complaint, Jaylin was put down for his daily nap around noon after lunch. The lawsuit alleges that staff failed to check on him periodically, despite an agreed-upon medical action plan, and did not take necessary precautions to ensure his safety. It further contends that employees were inadequately trained to respond to medical emergencies.

Jaylin Branch Jr. | Courtesy of C. Norris Law Group

"As a direct result of the daycare’s negligence, Jaylin suffered injuries that led to his death," the complaint states.

The lawsuit seeks damages exceeding $50,000 for wrongful death and conscious pain and suffering.

Grandma Jones Daycare has not publicly responded to the allegations. The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services has not yet confirmed whether an investigation will be launched.