Calumet City family desperate for answers after man goes missing on Lake Michigan

A family is desperate for help after a man disappeared on Lake Michigan last weekend.

The family of Darius Hogans is calling on the boating community to help search for their loved one.

The family spoke to reporters Friday outside their Calumet City home and said Darius was last seen Saturday on a boat ride with friends.

According to family, the group boarded a boat at the Hammond Casino Marina around 10:45 Saturday evening.

About an hour later, the family received a call from Darius’ friends who said he had fallen off of the boat.

The Coast Guard came out and searched and were unsuccessful in finding him.

His mother shared some thoughts about her son saying he is loving, caring and giving.

The situation is especially hard, because the family just buried Darius' father Thursday.

The family said Darius went on the boat ride to clear his mind.

From Friday through Sunday, the family is asking boaters that frequent the lake from Hammond to the 63rd street beach to check the shore line a see if they spot anything.